PLATTSMOUTH – A Bellevue man will serve two years on probation for bringing methamphetamine to a rural Cass County property last fall.
Ryan E. Peters, 22, appeared in Cass County District Court Monday morning for sentencing on one Class I misdemeanor charge. Peters pled guilty in June to possession of controlled substance-methamphetamine. The state dismissed a pair of additional Class I misdemeanors as part of a plea bargain.
Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a property at 96th Street just before 8 a.m. Sept. 30, 2017. A farmer noticed Peters and Plattsmouth resident Lauren A. Winscot, 23, were in a suspicious vehicle on his neighbor’s property. Authorities came to the location because the farmer felt there may have been a burglary in progress.
CCSO deputies searched the vehicle and found multiple items of drug paraphernalia and controlled substances. Two baggies contained a substance that was later confirmed to be methamphetamine. Winscot identified Peters as the owner of the two baggies.
The state agreed to remain silent at Monday’s sentencing hearing as part of the plea bargain. Defense attorney Mark Bubak told the court Peters had already suffered a great deal from the incident. Bubak said his client had lost his apartment, car and job because of his drug addiction.
Bubak said Peters had secured a bed at a local treatment facility and would be able to immediately begin an intensive four-month program. Bubak said his client recognized he needed help for his addiction and wanted to become sober.
Judge Michael Smith said those actions were factors in his sentencing decision. He ordered Peters to spend 24 months on probation. Peters must complete an intensive inpatient treatment program and a chemical dependency evaluation. He will also be required to complete an employability class and a cognitive behavior program.