PLATTSMOUTH – A La Vista man will spend two years on probation and nine weekends in jail for committing his third drunk-driving offense in Cass County.
John J. Livermore, 39, appeared in Cass County District Court Monday morning for a sentencing hearing. He pled no contest in June to one Class W misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of alcohol-third offense.
A Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped Livermore Jan. 27 for speeding at the intersection of Highway 50 and West 5th Street in Louisville. Livermore told the deputy he had just left a party at a local brewery. The deputy noticed Livermore had bloodshot eyes and was slurring his speech.
A preliminary breath test revealed a blood-alcohol content level of .175. A chemical breath test conducted later that day at Cass County Jail showed a BAC level of .151.
Livermore had been arrested for DUI twice in the previous seven years. The first conviction took place in Sarpy County in October 2011. The second conviction happened in Douglas County in March 2012.
Cass County Attorney Colin Palm told the court Monday that he felt Livermore was a suitable candidate for probation. He said the two previous DUIs made up a large portion of Livermore’s criminal history. He also said Livermore had completed a treatment program in May and appeared to be willing to seek additional help.
Defense attorney Michael Rowberry said his client was apologetic for his actions and had taken several steps to address his alcohol issues. He said Livermore lost his job as a firefighter after his arrest, but he had been able to locate other employment in the Omaha area. Livermore has also enrolled in college courses and has attended a victim impact panel on his own.
Rowberry said Livermore had used alcohol to ease symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder. Livermore completed five tours of duty in Iraq.
Judge Michael Smith said Livermore’s military service and the PTSD diagnosis played a role in his sentencing decision. He said Livermore had also taken voluntary steps to work on his alcohol treatment.
Smith ordered Livermore to spend 24 months on probation. Livermore must pay a mandatory $1,000 fine and will have his driver’s license suspended for 15 years. He will be eligible to obtain an ignition interlock permit after 45 days without driving.
Livermore must attend a Mothers Against Drunk Driving victim impact panel and follow aftercare recommendations from a Veterans Administration report. He must also abstain from alcohol and drugs and submit to random tests and searches.
Livermore will be required to serve a mandatory 30 days in Cass County Jail. He will be given credit for four days already served. He will spend nine consecutive weekends in jail beginning Sept. 7.