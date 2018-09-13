PLATTSMOUTH - Cass County residents wanting to help those in the path of Hurricane Florence on the East Coast should send money, according to a county official.
“We recommend financial donations,” said Roseann Dobesh-Degraff, spokeswoman for the county’s Emergency Management office. “It will get people what they really need.”
People should donate through the American Red Cross or Salvation Army, Dobesh-Degraff said.
A Salvation Army spokeswoman agreed on the need for those kinds of donations.
“It provides supplies quickly,” said Rachelle Lipker from the agency’s Grand Island office. “It will take a lot of money and time to recover.”
People should also consider giving blood and even becoming a Red Cross volunteer, Lipker said.
Almost three dozen volunteers from Nebraska and Kansas have left for the impacted area, she added.
People can donate online at redcross.org or disaster.salvationarmyusa.org.