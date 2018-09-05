PLATTSMOUTH – A new housing subdivision is coming to the Louisville area.
The nine-lot project is to be called Platt River Estates and will be located on some 60 acres of ground on 358th Street, some 1,500 feet southwest of the jurisdictional border of Louisville.
The Cass County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved the project’s final plat on a 4 to 1 vote with Janet McCartney in opposition.
Board Chairman Dan Henry was supportive of the project.
“I’m pro-growth,” Henry said after the meeting. “I think it will be very good use of that piece of ground.”
Home builder Alan Hans of Advantage Development of Springfield had similar comments.
“I think it will be a nice addition to the rural community in Cass County,” he said.
Each lot will have a minimum of three acres of ground, Hans said.
“There is a significant need for acreage lots in Cass County,” he said.
Hans described the homes to be built there as “upper end” and have already drawn “significant interest” from buyers.
Steps have been taken to address erosion concerns, according to Hans.
“We’ve got significant erosion control methods on each lot,” he said.
Hans hopes to start building soon, he added.
Henry said Hans has a presence in Cass County.
“He has already built 12 to 15 houses in Cass County,” Henry said.
A concern about increased water usage was a reason for her opposition, McCartney said.
“I’m concerned about the aquifer and how much more water will be taken out of that by those new homes,” she said.