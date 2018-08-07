PLATTSMOUTH—The Plattsmouth City Council on Monday evening approved a non-exclusive franchise agreement with Spiral Communications, L.L.C. for broadband services within the city.
“It’s a new broadband provider,” said Mayor R. Paul Lambert. “We want citizens to have a choice out there.”
The council vote was 6 to 1 with Councilwoman Jeanie Brookhouser in opposition.
Spiral has offices in Nebraska City, as well as Glenwood and Sidney, Iowa.
The agreement calls for Spiral to pay a 5 percent monthly franchise fee on the gross revenues generated each month. It’s already providing such service to at least one business within the city, according to City Administrator Erv Portis, adding that those interested should contact the company to determine the cost of bringing that service to their address.
Broadband services, according to the agreement, mean video programming, data transmission, or other programming or broadcast services, including, but not limited to, communication services, interactive services, enhanced services, information services, high speed data services, cable modem services and internet access and services to any residential, commercial, or industrial subscribers.
It also means the system of wired or wireless communication cables, conductors, equipment and infrastructure installed.
Spiral becomes the fourth company to provide broadband service to Plattsmouth.
“It’s competition and that’s good,” Portis said.