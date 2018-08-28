PLATTSMOUTH –The three-day Labor Day weekend usually attracts many people to the water as summer comes to a close.
That could be true in Plattsmouth what with two new campgrounds this year near the Missouri and Platte rivers.
“Those campgrounds are full,” said Mike Wood, Plattsmouth’s EMS director. “The Labor Day weekend will be our first test of our resources. It will be the first (big weekend) with people using those campground, an influx of people who don’t normally live in Plattsmouth.”
Fortunately, according to Wood, most of the water-related calls his unit has received over the years involves injuries, not drownings. Nevertheless, about 4,000 people in this country drown every year. It is the top cause of accidental death among children under five years old, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
“A drowning can take just seconds,” Wood said.
The fast-moving Missouri River can be dangerous, according to Wood.
“Water that flows swiftly can behave differently and people can be caught off-guard,” he said.
There are some basic tips people can follow to avoid such a tragedy, according to Wood.
“Be aware of your surroundings and be aware of your limitations,” he said.
There could be large debris in the rivers and trees in lakes could get people caught in them, he said. People should know the depth of water they plan to be in.
Avoid alcohol or don’t drink to excess, he added.
“Watch out for each other and watch out for kids,” Wood said.
Get out of the water at sunset, he added.
“Don’t swim in the dark.”
Captain Dave Lamprecht of the Cass County Sheriff’s Department also had some advice.
“Don’t get intoxicated or drink to excess,” he said. “Make sure others are close by.”
People need to wear life jackets in boats, water skiing or rafting in the water, he added.
“Avoid swimming in high running water and also check for submerged objects,” Lamprecht said.
Of course, before venturing into the water, people should know how to swim, he added.
“Learn to float and how to tread water,” Lamprecht said.
Wood added, “If you have to stop and think whether it’s a bad idea, it’s probably a bad idea. Know your limitations.”