PLATTSMOUTH – An Omaha man will spend at least the next decade in state prison for a string of robberies that included a Greenwood convenience store.
Carlos J. Farley, 24, appeared in Cass County District Court Monday morning for plea and sentencing hearings. Farley pled guilty to one Class II felony charge of robbery. The state agreed to dismiss two identical counts of robbery as part of the plea deal.
The state and defense also agreed to recommend a sentence of 22-30 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections. That sentence will run at the same time as a similar verdict out of Douglas County. Court proceedings in Douglas County took place in June. Farley is also facing pending charges in Sarpy County.
Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde told the court Farley robbed the Cubby’s convenience store on 238th St. in Greenwood Oct. 23, 2017. Fedde said Dustin J. Burghardt, 23, walked into the store shortly before the robbery took place at 10:54 p.m. He said Burghardt acted as a lookout for Farley and told him about the store’s layout.
Farley then entered the store with a BB gun and pointed it at the clerk. Farley received money from the cash register and then left the building.
Omaha and Bellevue police received calls of similar armed robberies from Sept. 28 to Oct. 30. There were seven robberies in Omaha and one incident in Bellevue. An Omaha Police Department crime analysis unit identified Farley as the suspect in all of the robberies.
Authorities conducted a search warrant at Farley’s residence Nov. 4 and found clothing that was worn during the robberies. They also found the BB gun he used.
Judge Michael Smith granted Farley’s request to proceed to immediate sentencing after the plea hearing. Fedde said Farley would serve a minimum of 11 years in state prison if the court accepted the plea recommendation. He said Farley had previously been incarcerated for a firearms violation in 2015 and an assault-and-battery charge in 2013.
Smith followed the recommendation and sentenced Farley to 22-30 years. The state’s prison sentencing guidelines mean Farley will serve at least 11 years before becoming eligible for parole. He will also be required to pay all court costs in Cass County.