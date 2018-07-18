PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth Bridge Commission officials have voted to increase rates at the Plattsmouth Toll Bridge beginning next month.
PBC officials announced Wednesday morning that toll rates across the Missouri River will change Aug. 1. The new full-price rate for cars and pickups will be $1.75. The new booklet rate for cars and pickups will be $1.50.
Cars and pickups that have tow and straight trucks will pay a full-price toll of $3.00. The new full-price toll will be $1.00 for motorcycles and bikes.
“The Plattsmouth Bridge Commission, which operates the bridge, incurred approximately $650,000 in repair costs for work performed in 2017 to provide safe passage for the approximately 180,000 cars, pickups and straight trucks that use the bridge each year,” the PBC news release said. “The commission has determined that an increase in toll rates is necessary to extend the life of the bridge for the public’s use.”
Structural engineers and contractors completed repair work on the Plattsmouth Toll Bridge this past winter. Construction workers replaced multiple gusset plates and cross members on the bridge to ensure its safety for the public.
The PBC announced in April that there would be a new weight limit of 40,000 pounds for vehicles on the bridge. They implemented the new weight limit to assist the city of Plattsmouth in avoiding vehicles that would violate its ordinance related to truck traffic.