Downtown Plattsmouth last Friday held an annual summer gathering, but with a different flavor to it.
Actually, one could say there were many different flavors.
It was the first-ever Taste of Brews, presented by the Plattsmouth Chamber of Commerce and Nebraska Hop Yards. It was a new version of what formerly was Taste of Plattsmouth and Friday Night Out.
A dozen area breweries participated, along with various food vendors. The Omaha band, Pat O & the Show provided the entertainment.
“The event went well, it was pretty successful,” said Cindy Cruse, the chamber’s executive director. “I talked to the brewers and they were pleased.”
She estimated between 1,500 and 2,000 came out to sample the various brews developed in this area. And, that includes the necessary hops purchased from the local Nebraska Hop Yards.
“They (the public) want a range of flavors and different styles of beer,” said Tony Thomas, an owner of the Farnam House Brewing Co. in Omaha.
Local brews are making a big comeback, Thomas said.
“The U.S. has seen a huge return to what it used to be,” he said.
“People can have more flavor options,” added John Fahrer, president, proprietor and brewer of Scriptown Brewing Co. of Omaha.
More than 4,000 local breweries have begun across the country, Fahrer said.
“This is our fourth year of operation,” he said. “It began as a hobby in 1986.”
Along the way, Fahrer won a national award for being a home brewer in 1996.
Beau Starkel, main owner of the Thunderhead Brewing Taproom in Omaha, said, “Business has been good and we’re ready to open a fourth location.”
Naturally, such businesses create more local jobs.
“I employ 15 people at my location,” Starkel said.
Angela Humm, along with her husband, Parris, came from Beaver Lake to enjoy the activities.
“It’s been a lot of fun,” she said. “There are some really good breweries here.”
Local resident Paul Bryngelson also liked it.
“It’s fantastic,” he said. “You have a particular flavor with each. They add their own personality to it.”
Portions of the money made went to the Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department.