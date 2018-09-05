PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth City Council on Tuesday evening unanimously approved a new city operating budget to begin on Oct. 1.
All eight council members were present. A public hearing on the budget was held prior to the vote, but nobody spoke for or against. The meeting was held on Tuesday because of Monday’s Labor Day holiday.
The budget features a tax levy with a dollar requirement totaling $1,388,750 based on a combined tax rate of $0.494162 per $100 of taxable valuation.
Specifically, this rate combines a rate of $0.042878 per $100 of valuation for the bond levy in the total amount of $120,500 and a rate of $0.451284 per $100 of valuation for general operating expenses in the total amount of $1,268,250.
This levy for operating expenses consists of $0.332134 per $100 of valuation for general operating expenses in the total amount of $933,400 and $0.119150 per $100 of valuation for other debt service in the amount of $334,850.
The owner of a $100,000 home would pay about $490 in city property taxes.
The city’s public safety budget for next year totals $1,591,570, while the budget for streets totals $3,151,120 that includes $1,600,500 for capital improvements.
For culture and recreation, the adopted budget calls for $1,496,090.
The budget also includes $123,000 for street patch and repair projects, an amount identical to this year.
Approximately $97,500 has been set aside for the overlay of East Main Street and $150,000 for the Lincoln Avenue drainage project.
Concerning the EMS department, the budget includes a $20,000 expenditure for new stretchers.
The budget also calls for funds to repair lights at Lower Memorial Field, plus $2,500 for a video camera security system to Rhylander Park to address numerous vandalism incidents occurring in recent years, said City Administrator Erv Portis.
A 2.5 percent increase was approved for non-union employees, along with a 5 percent hike in health insurance costs.
A 3 percent increase is proposed in the base rate for water and sewer usage.
Even though the operating budget doesn’t change much from year to year, there’s always lots of work involved in putting it together, according to Portis.
“You’d always like to do more, but there is a limit to what to ask taxpayers to give,” he said. “This budget sets the right priorities.”
The city’s property tax request comes to only about 18 percent of a homeowner’s total property tax bill, Portis said.