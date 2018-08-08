A 29-year-old Plattsmouth man was seriously injured on Tuesday after the vehicle he was driving left a trail of damage in South Omaha.
Omaha police have identified the driver as James Hamilton of Plattsmouth.
According to a police press report, officers were dispatched to 30th and Washington streets around 4:12 p.m. for a personal injury crash.
The investigation revealed that prior to the crash a 2002 Chevy Suburban was traveling east on Drexel Street, left the roadway and went through a chain link fence at a residence in the 3600 block of Drexel.
The Suburban crossed the yard and struck a parked Pontiac Bonneville, according to the report.
The force of the crash caused the Pontiac to hit another residence on Drexel. The Suburban then left the scene, eventually going north on 30th Street. Just north of 30th and Washington, the Suburban left the roadway and struck a wooden power pole. These events all occurred within a few minutes of each other, according to the report.
Hamilton was alone in the vehicle and was unrestrained, according to the report. He was taken by ambulance to Nebraska Medicine with possible serious non-life threatening injuries. 30th St between Upland and Washington streets was closed to allow utility workers to work on pole replacement.
Charges were pending, according to the report.