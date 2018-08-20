PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man who tried to steal items from local residents on two separate occasions will serve the next three years on probation.
Miguel O. Monarrez, 27, appeared in Cass County District Court Monday morning for sentencing. He pled guilty in July to two Class IV felony charges of theft by taking-$500 or less-third offense.
Police first contacted Monarrez during a traffic stop at 3:15 a.m. Feb. 25. Monarrez was riding in a car with a co-defendant on Lincoln Avenue in Plattsmouth at the time. Police stopped the car and found evidence both people had been involved in a theft.
Authorities learned Monarrez had previously stolen tools and copper wires from a nearby residence. He was returning to a storage facility in Plattsmouth to pick them up. Police called the property owner and confirmed the stolen items belonged to him.
The second incident took place at 6:50 a.m. May 19. Monarrez was walking near the intersection of Highway 75 and Young Road when he reached across a fence and grabbed copper tubing. The property owner called authorities after watching Monarrez take the items.
Deputy County Attorney Steven Sunde told the court Monday that Monarrez had been charged with marijuana possession four times in 2017. He had also collected multiple theft counts in the past 18 months.
Sunde said he was recommending probation because Monarrez had taken several steps to address his drug issues. Monarrez had enrolled in a local treatment facility and was attending 12-step meetings there. He had also been completing volunteer work in the community as part of his rehabilitation.
“It seems like he is making a real effort to kick his drug habit once and for all,” Sunde said. “I’d like to see him succeed in that effort.”
Defense attorney Angela Minahan said her client spent 51 days in jail before being accepted at the treatment facility. She felt Monarrez was improving his life at the facility and said he wanted to remain sober in the future.
“In my mind, he’s really accepted responsibility for this,” Minahan said. “He’s expressed remorse and he’s expressed feeling guilty for what he’s done. I think that’s a sign that he wants to change.”
Judge Michael Smith said he was encouraged by Monarrez’s actions over the past several months. He ordered Monarrez to serve 36 months on probation. He said that would give him the type of structure he would need to continue making progress toward sobriety.
Monarrez must pay $886.33 in restitution to one of the local victims. He will also be required to complete a chemical dependency evaluation, abstain from alcohol and drugs and submit to random tests and searches.