PLATTSMOUTH – Local residents may already know this, but Plattsmouth is indeed a safe place to live.
That’s the finding of a study by SafeWise in seeking out the 10 safest cities in Nebraska. Safewise ranked Plattsmouth as the 3rd safest city, trailing only York and Seward. SafeWise is an online safety resource that regularly reports on safe city statistics and other topics to raise awareness about the state of safety in this country.
In compiling this report, SafeWise analysts reviewed the most recent 2016 FBI crime statistics and population data with its evaluation based on the number of reported violent crimes – aggravated assault, murder, rape and robbery – in each city per 1,000 people.
For Plattsmouth, with a population of roughly 6,500, these analysts found 0.62 reported violent crimes per 1,000. In 2016, there were 16.89 reported property crimes per 1,000. Altogether, only 3.67 percent of crimes reported were of a violent nature, while 96.33 percent involved property crimes.
SafeWise security analyst Alexia Chianis said, “Nebraska’s violent crime rate was lower than tbe national average. Among the 10 safest cities in the state, violent crime was even less prolific. On average, these cities reported no more than one violent crime for every 1,000 people.”
: