PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth City Council on Monday evening set a public hearing for Sept. 4 concerning the fiscal year 2019 city operating budget that takes effect on Oct. 1.
City Administrator Erv Portis provided preliminary figures to the council.
Among the preliminary proposals Portis brought forth is $123,000 earmarked for street patch and repair projects, an amount identical to this year.
Approximately $97,500 has been set aside for the overlay of East Main Street and $150,000 for the Lincoln Avenue drainage project, though the council awarded that contract at a much lower price earlier in the meeting.
The community is also projected to see a 35 percent reduction in electricity costs for traffic and street lights due to new LED lighting, Portis told the council.
Concerning the EMS department, Portis proposed a $20,000 expenditure for new stretchers. He also mentioned there might be a slight jump in rescue revenue from increased calls per day.
Approximately $18,000 has been proposed for operating expenses in the Parks Department that includes repairing lights at Lower Memorial Field.
A revenue increase of 2.5 percent is projected for the city sales tax from increased sales.
A 2.5 percent increase is proposed for employees, along with a 5 percent hike in health insurance costs.
A 3 percent increase is proposed in the base rate for water and sewer usage.
The property tax levy is expected to either remain the same or see a change considered insignificant, according to Portis.