PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth woman admitted Monday morning that she had committed her fourth lifetime DUI offense earlier this year in Cass County.
Tiffany S. Costello, 33, appeared in Cass County District Court for a plea hearing. She pled guilty to one Class W misdemeanor of driving under the influence of alcohol-third offense. The state had originally charged her with a Class IIIA felony of DUI-fourth offense. Prosecutors agreed to reduce the charge to a third offense in exchange for her plea.
Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde said local authorities received a report of a drunk driver during the overnight hours of March 3. They learned the person had started driving in Douglas County and had traveled through Sarpy County on Highway 75. The caller said the car was preparing to cross the Platte River Bridge into Cass County.
Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies stopped Costello’s car at the intersection of Highway 75 and Bay Road at 4:10 a.m. Fedde said Costello told deputies she had consumed wine earlier in the evening. Deputies arrested Costello and transported her to Cass County Jail. A chemical breath test revealed a blood-alcohol content level of .127.
All three of Costello’s previous DUI convictions happened in Douglas County. They took place in December 2006, September 2010 and June 2011.
Costello remains free on bond. She will take part in a sentencing hearing Sept. 10.