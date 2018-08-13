PLATTSMOUTH – Dave Meister truly wants to give helpful smiles in every aisle to customers at the Plattsmouth Hy-Vee store.
That dedication to his craft allowed him to earn one of the most coveted awards in company history Monday morning.
Dozens of co-workers, family members, corporate executives and customers surprised Meister with the presentation of the Hy-Vee Legendary Customer Service Award. Meister joined an elite group of people who have received the award, which is the top honor a Hy-Vee employee can collect. He was selected as one of nine winners of this year’s award from among 80,000 Hy-Vee workers across eight states. He also became one of just 110 people who have ever secured the prestigious recognition since the award program began in 2006.
Meister said he was appreciative of everyone who helped arrange the presentation. He said he has enjoyed working for Hy-Vee over a 30-year timeframe at various locations. He currently holds the title of frozen food manager at the Plattsmouth store.
“This was a complete surprise,” Meister said. “I have so many great co-workers and it’s been such a joy working alongside them. I love what I do and it’s been a really fun experience getting to meet so many people in the community. It’s why I drive 30 minutes to and from work every day. Plattsmouth is such a fun place to come to because of my co-workers and the people I meet every day.”
Plattsmouth Store Manager Craig Todd said Meister earned a spot in the hearts of customers by paying attention to them and delivering exceptional service. He said Meister would always run up front to help bag groceries if the checkout lanes were busy, and he shared stories of Meister entertaining children by making animal noises and funny faces in the frozen food aisle. He said that positive attitude carried over into Meister’s daily conversations with co-workers.
“Dave is without a doubt the most sincere person I’ve ever worked with,” Todd said. “Dave takes the time to know you and he truly cares about each and every person he meets. Dave says what he means and he means what he says. He never compromises on his values.”
“Dave has spent the better part of two decades working for Hy-Vee and essentially ‘bleeding’ Hy-Vee,” Plattsmouth Hy-Vee Human Resources Manager Deborah Ellington said. “He is a true friend to anyone he comes into contact with, whether he’s known you for years or a few minutes. I get to see every day how passionate he is about this company and his work.”
That spirit of helpfulness was evident Monday morning as Meister walked from his car toward the Plattsmouth store’s front entrance. The front lobby and produce area was full of corporate officers and store employees who were waiting to surprise him with the announcement of his award. They watched in awe as Meister took several shopping carts out of one of the storage racks in the parking lot and pushed them into the store unprompted.
Co-workers and supervisors nominated Meister for the Legendary Customer Service Award earlier this year, and a panel of Hy-Vee’s top corporate executives selected the nine winners. They evaluated each nominee’s contributions in nine areas: passion for customer service, attitude, initiative, teamwork, problem-solving skills, dedication to Hy-Vee fundamentals, communication skills, professional image and self-confidence.
Meister and the other 2018 recipients of the award will be inducted into Hy-Vee’s Customer Service Hall of Fame. They will receive a golden Legendary Customer Service name badge and a custom-designed ring to commemorate the honor. They will also be guests of honor at the company’s service awards dinner in October and annual stockholders meeting in December. Hy-Vee officials will also place Meister’s smiling face on the side of company semi-trucks in the future.
Todd said he was grateful for the opportunity to work with Meister and see him deliver helpful smiles to many Plattsmouth customers.
“Everyone in this store appreciates what Dave does on a daily basis,” Todd said. “Dave has helped a lot of different people in this store with his work ethic, and that’s why he is receiving this award. He truly displays the best of the best in customer service.”