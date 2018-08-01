PLATTSMOUTH - The youth of Plattsmouth continue to receive national recognition for creativity in art and poetry.
Two local students recently won top honors in sculpture and poetry in contests sponsored by the National Garden Clubs, Inc., which encourages young people to become more conscious of the environment.
“It’s getting kids to think ecologically and to be good stewards of the environment,” said Kristina Thompson, youth contests co-chair for the Plattsmouth Garden Club.
In the national sculpture contest, Trystan Erickson of Plattsmouth Community Middle School won first place in the eighth-grade division for her steampunk-inspired dog sculpture. Fellow middle school student Bailey Ray took home honorable mention in the sixth-grade division.
Sculptures must be made from recycled or re-used materials.
In the poetry contest, RyAnne Carroll, who attends St. John the Baptist School, won first place in the seventh-grade division for her poem, titled ‘How We Grow.’ Fellow St. John students Adam Spicka, Ellen Spicka, Alexa Eckhoff and Reed Greger were winners at the regional level.
Plattsmouth has a winning tradition when it comes to this event, according to Thompson, whose daughter, Lara, won national honors in sculpture and poetry a few years back.
“We compete well nationally,” Thompson said. “I’m always proud when we get excellent poetry and sculpture and get recognized nationally. We’re a town of some 7,000 people.”