Nine of Cass County’s most accomplished young women will display their talents and leadership skills at one of the county fair’s most popular events.
The local residents will compete in this year’s Cass County Fair Queen Contest. The event will highlight an evening of activities at the Cass County Fairgrounds on Wednesday, Aug. 8. The young women will appear on stage in the Open Air Auditorium at 7:30 p.m.
Each candidate will represent a Cass County community in the contest. This year’s queen contestants are Miss Alvo Sierra Umland, Miss Eagle Catherine Wilkins, Miss Elmwood Danielle Neels, Miss Louisville Olivia Minchow, Miss Murdock Katrina Hansen, Miss Murray Sierra Chase, Miss Nehawka Sophia Svanda, Miss Plattsmouth Johanna Burke and Miss Weeping Water Faith Adams.
Contestants must be between the ages of 17-21 as of July 1 to be eligible for the Cass County Fair Queen Contest. They must have graduated from high school by the end of the 2017-18 academic year and must reside in a Cass County community. A candidate is eligible for the contest if she works or goes to school outside the county but lives in a Cass County town.
A panel of judges will interview each candidate during the day on Aug. 8. All nine candidates will then take part in the pageant portion of the contest that night. Judges will select one person to be Miss Cass County and one person to be Miss Cass County Princess.
Sydney Keckler will help crown the new Miss Cass County at the end of the contest. She served as Miss Cass County during the past year.
Miss Alvo
Sierra Umland will represent Alvo in this year’s contest. She is the daughter of John and Deb Umland and is a 2018 graduate of Waverly High School. She is planning to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and pursue a double major in elementary education and special education.
Sierra earned multiple academic honors at Waverly and participated in many high school activities. She was a four-year member of the music program and played in concert band, pep band and marching band. She competed in volleyball for three years and track and field for two years. She was also a member of Waverly’s FFA program for one year.
Sierra has participated in several 4-H and FFA horse shows. She has worked for Glock Detasseling since 2012. She has also worked as a babysitter for local residents since 2012.
Sierra has attended Our Savior Lutheran Church in Lincoln for 18 years. She has participated in Sunday School and other church activities during her time there.
Miss Eagle
Catherine Wilkins will wear the title of Miss Eagle in the contest. She is the daughter of Wally and Kim Wilkins and is a 2018 graduate of Waverly High School. She is planning to attend Southeast Community College for two years and major in business administration. She is then planning to transfer to Chadron State College to complete her bachelor’s degree in business administration.
Catherine earned multiple academic honors at Waverly and was involved in a variety of groups and organizations. She was a member of the WHS slam poetry team, participated in drama club and sang in concert choir. She was also involved in the International Thespian Society program.
Catherine has been active in her church for many years. She is serving as a camp counselor at Camp Comeca in Cozad this summer.
Miss Elmwood
Danielle Neels will compete as Miss Elmwood at the county fair. She is the daughter of Richard and Diane Neels and is a 2018 graduate of Elmwood-Murdock High School. She is planning to study nursing at South Dakota State University this fall. She is planning to continue her pediatrics education after receiving her Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degree.
Danielle has earned multiple academic honors at Elmwood-Murdock and was involved in a wide range of school activities. She was selected as Homecoming Queen this past fall and was a member of the Student Council the past two years. She hosted a food drive and raised money for cystic fibrosis and multiple sclerosis research her junior year, and she served on the Student Council Advisory Board as a senior.
Danielle was a four-time state qualifier in the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) program. She competed in track and field for two years and was a four-year member of the basketball team. She scored more than 1,000 points in her career and was team captain as a senior. She earned East Central Nebraska Conference recognition all four years and captured first-team honors in her senior campaign.
Danielle has been a member of her Catholic youth group class all four years of high school. She has earned her certified nursing assistant (CNA) degree and is able to work in the profession. She has also completed 12 hours of college credit through a dual-credit program with Southeast Community College.
Miss Louisville
Olivia Minchow will represent Louisville in this summer’s contest. She is the daughter of Matt Minchow and the late Margaret Minchow and is a 2018 graduate of Louisville High School. She is planning to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and major in elementary education with a minor in music.
Olivia has earned a variety of academic awards at Louisville and was involved in many school activities. She served as Student Council president as a senior and was vice president each of the previous three years. She was a member of the speech team from 2014-17 and was a district finalist in her sophomore year. She took part in the school’s one-act play all four years and helped the 2015 group win a state title. She was also a cheerleader in her sophomore, junior and senior seasons.
Olivia used her musical talents in multiple groups and organizations at Louisville. She is able to play five instruments and was a member of the LHS band and choir for four years. She sang in the East Central Nebraska Conference Honor Choir four times and participated in the Omaha Concordia Honor Choir. She earned the LHS Outstanding Musician Award in her senior year. The award recognized the top musician in both band and choir at Louisville.
Olivia has served as a volunteer at Hope’s Closet in Louisville. She has also worked in concession stands at Louisville activities throughout her high school career.
Miss Murdock
Katrina Hansen will wear the title of Miss Murdock in the Cass County Fair Queen Contest. She is the daughter of Don and Theresa Hansen and is a 2018 graduate of Elmwood-Murdock High School. She is planning to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and major in business.
Katrina was class valedictorian at Elmwood-Murdock and earned a host of academic awards. She has taken dual-credit courses at Southeast Community College and was a member of Elmwood-Murdock’s Student Council. She earned varsity letters in volleyball, track and field, dance team and band at Elmwood-Murdock.
Katrina captured many prestigious honors in the school’s Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) program. She was a four-year member of the organization and served as chapter president as a senior. She qualified for the National Leadership Conference four times and earned a national award for her group’s community service project in 2017. She finished either first or second at the state-level conference in five categories during her high school career.
Katrina has worked as an office assistant, nanny, housekeeper, sales associate and waitress. She has also spent a large amount of time on service projects. She chaired a committee on the Elmwood Village Board that created a town survey and marketing package for the community. She chaired a fund-raising committee for the Bess Streeter Aldrich Foundation and coordinated several Easter Egg Hunt activities for children. She has also raised money for various local non-profit organizations.
Miss Murray
Sierra Chase will represent Murray in this year’s event. She is the daughter of Eric Chase and is a 2018 graduate of Conestoga High School.
Sierra earned a variety of academic awards at Conestoga. She captured spots on bronze, silver and gold honor rolls throughout her high school career. She was a member of the CHS Homecoming and Prom committees as a senior and took part in Little Cougar Cheer Camps. She also took part in two schoolwide community service days in her junior and senior years.
Sierra played instruments in both marching and concert band at Conestoga for four years. She served as drum major as a senior and played in the East Central Nebraska Conference Honor Band. She won the United States Marine Corps Semper Fidelis Band Award in 2015 and secured four music letters for the Cougars.
Sierra participated in both volleyball and cheerleading at Conestoga. She is certified in both CPR and lifeguarding skills.
Miss Nehawka
Sophia Svanda will compete as Miss Nehawka at this summer’s contest. She is the daughter of Carey and Kelly Svanda and is a 2018 graduate of Conestoga High School. She is planning to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and major in agricultural communications.
Sophia was a National Honor Society member and secured many academic awards at Conestoga. She was a four-year member of the Conestoga FFA organization and served as chapter president as a senior. She won two state championships at the FFA State Agriscience Fair and placed in the top 15 in the nation during her sophomore year.
Sophia competed on the dance team all four years and helped the Cougars win state titles in two events this past season. She was a four-year letter winner in softball, basketball and track and field and earned a host of individual and team awards. She ran on medal-winning relay teams at the state track and field meet as a freshman, sophomore and senior, and she was a member of a state championship softball team as a sophomore.
Sophia has compiled a lengthy resume of community service. She has taught Sunday School classes at Nehawka United Methodist Church over the past two years, and she has helped with the church’s Christmas program and annual fund-raising auction. She has constructed and distributed May Day baskets to Nebraska Masonic Home residents in Plattsmouth, and she has volunteered at the past three Conestoga Elementary School PTO Carnivals.
Sophia has assisted children with special needs at the All-Play Miracle League each of the past four years. She has also prepared and served meals to elderly citizens in Nehawka.
Miss Plattsmouth
Johanna Burke will represent Plattsmouth at the county fair. Johanna is the daughter of Larry and Cindy Burke and is a 2018 graduate of Plattsmouth High School. She is planning to take classes at Southeast Community College before transferring to a larger university. She would like to run her own business and animal rescue operation in the future.
Johanna was a four-year member of the SkillsUSA chapter at Plattsmouth High School. She served as chapter secretary as a freshman and chapter president in her sophomore, junior and senior years. She participated in the Plattsmouth DECA business organization for three years and was elected vice president as a senior.
Johanna is certified in CPR and first aid and became a new 4-H member this spring in equestrian events. She currently works as a housekeeper at Platte River State Park. She has operated the DECA store at Plattsmouth High School and has worked as a waitress at a Plattsmouth restaurant. She has also taken care of pets for local residents.
Miss Weeping Water
Faith Adams will wear the title of Miss Weeping Water at this year’s contest. She is the daughter of Jeremy and Eve Essary and is a 2018 graduate of Weeping Water High School. She is planning to attend the University of Nebraska-Omaha and major in marketing.
Faith attended St. Paul Public Schools through 2016 and completed her studies at Weeping Water. She was involved in volleyball, cross country, track and field and cheerleading in high school and received multiple letters. She served as editor of the WWHS yearbook as a senior and was a member of SkillsUSA and Family, Career and Community Leaders of America. Her high school resume also includes time in Art Club, FFA, St. Paul Ambassador Program and Yearbook Club.
Faith has performed community service at Weeping Water Food Bank since 2016. She volunteered at Brookfield Park Nursing Home through 2016, and she has taken part in many blood drives for the American Red Cross over the past three years.
Faith is certified in both CPR and suicide prevention courses. She worked at Louisville Care Community in the 2016-17 school year. She currently works at Sonshine Child Care in Elmwood.