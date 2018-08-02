PLATTSMOUTH – Tim Rohwer has written thousands of stories about people and places in both Nebraska and Iowa over the past 20 years.
He is planning to pen similar articles about Cass County residents in the future.
Rohwer joined The Journal as the newspaper’s assistant editor July 26. He will cover a wide range of issues such as city and county government, tourism, economic development and breaking news. He will also write feature stories, cover community festivals and take photographs throughout the county.
Rohwer said he was eager to begin making connections throughout Cass County in his newsgathering role.
“I’m excited about this,” Rohwer said. “I’ve already been able to meet a lot of people here, and I’m looking forward to getting to know many others in the various communities. I’ve been very impressed with the whole area.”
Rohwer graduated from Omaha Central High School and expanded his reporting skills at the University of Nebraska-Omaha. He worked for the school newspaper in college and served as news editor, entertainment editor and sports editor during his tenure. He was honored by the UNO wrestling program for his coverage of the sport as a senior.
Rohwer said his time at the UNO newspaper was a valuable launching pad for his professional career.
“I would recommend that anyone who wants to go into journalism work at their school paper,” Rohwer said. “It was a great foundation for what I wanted to do after college.”
Rohwer completed internships with Omaha Magazine and Midlands Business Journal while at UNO. He earned a degree in communications and began working at the Columbus Telegram after graduation. He served as regional editor of the paper and covered an area that encompassed eight counties around Columbus.
Rohwer spent more than two years at the Telegram before he accepted a job with the Council Bluffs Daily Nonpareil. He spent 20 years with the newspaper and developed a wide array of sources throughout western Iowa. He oversaw many special projects and became chief political reporter for the publication.
Iowa’s status as one of the nation’s top political destinations gave Rohwer an opportunity to visit with many candidates throughout the years. He conducted face-to-face interviews with Barack Obama and Rudy Guiliani in Council Bluffs, and he covered Donald Trump during a campaign stop in Pottawattamie County in 2015.
Rohwer also took part in weekly conference calls with members of Congress such as Chuck Grassley, Tom Harkin and Joni Ernst. His political role also included covering local officials in Council Bluffs and other communities.
Rohwer said he was grateful for the opportunity to gain knowledge about the various politicians during his time at the Daily Nonpareil.
“It’s something I’ll always cherish,” Rohwer said. “It was a great privilege to visit with all of the candidates who came to Council Bluffs and the local people in the community. I was fortunate enough to meet a lot of intelligent and interesting people.”
Rohwer said he enjoyed working in the news profession because of the variety of stories, people and places to write about.
“I like this profession because no two days are alike,” Rohwer said. “There are some jobs where you generally know exactly what you’ll be doing each day, but news is different every day you come into the office. Meetings might have a similar structure, but there are different stories that come out of those each time, and there are a variety of possibilities when you’re writing about features and community events.
“I like to be creative and I enjoy writing about different topics. I’m really looking forward to being able to do that here.”