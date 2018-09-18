PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth Community Schools students will soon see a second Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy walking in their buildings.
Plattsmouth Board of Education members voted 5-2 to hire an additional school resource officer (SRO) for the next two academic years. The district currently has one SRO who works primarily at Plattsmouth High School. The second SRO would spend a majority of his or her time at Plattsmouth Community Middle School and Plattsmouth Elementary School.
Board members considered two options as they deliberated about the SRO issue at their Sept. 10 meeting. They could have remained with the current setup of one officer in the school district for the next four years. The price for one SRO would have been $84,177.60 for 2019-20, $85,467.20 for 2020-21, $86,840.00 for 2021-22 and $88,192.00 for 2022-23.
The second option was to hire a second SRO for a two-year term. The individual price for the second SRO would have been $73,304.00 for 2019-20 and $77,360.00 for 2020-21. That meant the total price tag for two officers would be $157,481.60 in 2019-20 and $162,827.20 in 2020-21.
The discussions took place on the same night board members learned about the district’s budget. They learned the district would be borrowing money from a local bank over the course of the next year due to low cash reserves. Plattsmouth will see an increase of $174,528 in state aid from the previous year, but the district lost approximately $1 million in state aid in recent years. The district has borrowed money under similar circumstances at times during the past 15 years.
Board members Mike Brodersen and Shane Jensen both said the budget implications were factors in their preference to remain with just one SRO.
“I have reservations about this,” Jensen said. “Is this the right way to spend our money? I see the importance of it, but we have a lot of other needs to address too.”
“That money could give us two or three additional paras (paraprofessionals) in classrooms,” Brodersen said. “It makes more sense to me to use the money like that. I think the SRO has done a good job getting to know students, but paras are closer to the classroom.”
Brodersen asked if the district would be able to hire a second SRO on a part-time basis to save money. Board member Tony Foster said he and Plattsmouth Superintendent Dr. Richard Hasty discussed that scenario with Cass County Sheriff Bill Brueggemann during contract negotiations. Foster said Bruggemann was able to only offer the district a contract with full-time SROs.
“For Bill’s budget a part-time officer isn’t feasible for them at this time,” Foster said. “Our decision is either to stay with one SRO for four years or to have two for two years.”
Foster said he felt having a second SRO was important for the district from a safety standpoint.
“I think we live in changing times, and our priorities have to change based on what is going on in the environment at large,” Foster said. “We’ve lost a little bit of that feeling of being safe, and it’s our duty as board members to provide that. I understand both sides of this, but at the end of the day the SRO can help provide a sense of safety and security for the students in this district.”
Board member Ken Winters said he felt having two SROs would be more cost-effective than trying to reconstruct the interior of buildings such as the middle and elementary schools.
“The bottom line on some of these issues is dollars,” Winters said. “When you think about adapting the elementary school, for example, it would take a lot to add walls or doors or other features like that. We’re talking about a substantial amount of money to address safety concerns from a physical plant side of things.”
Board members decided to vote on a motion to hire two SROs for the district. Foster, Winters, Mary Caverzagie, Matt Glup and Cory Wehrbein voted for the motion and Brodersen and Jensen voted against it. Don Freeburg and Karen Parsons were absent from the regular meeting and did not cast votes.
Both SROs will be available for service at other district buildings in addition to their primary duties at the elementary, middle and high school sites. This will include Plattsmouth Early Childhood Center, the Plattsmouth Learning and Universal Support (PLUS) Center, the Plattsmouth Academic, Curriculum and Equipment (PACE) Complex and the administration building.