LOUISVILLE – Conestoga and Louisville community members showcased the importance of kindness Friday night during several special events at a high school football game.
The two school districts came together to sponsor a #BeKind Night at Louisville’s stadium. The national #BeKind movement has involved students from elementary, middle and high schools across the United States. The initiative’s goal is to teach students how to treat others with kindness through trust, empathy, honesty and courage. Organizers hope this will help reduce bullying in school hallways and classrooms.
Conestoga High School Principal David Friedli and Louisville Activities Director Rob Geise both said they were thrilled with the community participation in the event. Louisville residents ordered 489 gold t-shirts that included the #BeKind label on them. Students, parents and others filled the home section of the stadium with the shirts. LHS cheerleaders and dance team members also wore the t-shirts for their performances throughout the evening.
Football captains from both Conestoga and Louisville participated in a #BeKind activity prior to the game. They met at midfield and exchanged stickers with the #BeKind label on them. They then attached the stickers to helmets of the opposing team for the game.
Conestoga and Louisville joined many other Omaha-area entities for #BeKind activities on Friday. Mayors, school superintendents and police and fire representatives from many cities issued proclamations declaring Aug. 24 as #BeKind Day. University of Nebraska-Omaha officials helped spearhead many of the metro-area discussions on kindness and service.
Conestoga and Louisville are both planning to hold multiple other kindness initiatives throughout the school year. Louisville has also adopted kindness as a district-wide theme for 2018-19.