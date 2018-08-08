LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Plattsmouth High School student Hayden Sedlak used his knowledge of motorcycles to ride away from a national contest with a prestigious honor.
Sedlak captured the gold medal in the high school motorcycle service technology contest at the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference. He secured the award in a competition filled with students from all corners of the country. Dylan Miller of Perkasie, Penn., finished second and Benjamin Jaenke of Medina, Ohio, earned the bronze medal.
In addition to a gold medal, Sedlak also earned a full-tuition college scholarship and $2,000 in tools to bring home to Plattsmouth. SkillsUSA officials also presented him with a Harley-Davidson motorcycle for Plattsmouth students to study and work on in their campus shop.
Competitors in the motorcycle service technology contest had to perform tasks they would potentially encounter in a professional dealership’s service department. These included completing scheduled maintenance tasks, performing electrical diagnostic work and servicing items such as brakes, fuel delivery systems, transmission and drive systems and power train systems.
All of the service work took place on Harley-Davidson motorcycles. Judges evaluated each contestant on their technical skills and the correct use of reference materials. They also considered the organization and work habits of each person and the ability to follow and understand directions.
Sedlak advanced to the national competition by winning a gold medal at the Nebraska SkillsUSA Skills and Leadership Conference earlier in the school year. He participates in multiple extracurricular activities at PHS.