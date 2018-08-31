PLATTSMOUTH - Are there federal-related topics or casework issues causing concerns? Are there opinions about the government that lawmakers should hear?
Area residents will have a chance to address these in the near future with a representative from each of Nebraska’s U.S. senators.
Sarah Skinner, the constituent services and outreach representative of Sen. Deb Fischer, will be in Plattsmouth on Thursday, Sept. 13 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Room 101 of the Southeast Community College Learning Center at 537 Main St.
The public will be able to meet with her to receive help with casework issues or simply to offer comments on what’s happening in Washington. This visit has nothing to do with Fischer’s re-election campaign, her Washington office said.
Meanwhile, a member of Sen. Ben Sasse’s staff will hold a similar meeting at the Louisville Public Library, 217 Main St., on Wednesday, Sept. 26 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.