PLATTSMOUTH – Janet Snell has traveled down a successful lane in life with her spirit of volunteerism and civic pride in Plattsmouth.
Plattsmouth Harvest Festival officials rewarded her for that community service with a major honor Saturday night.
Snell was named grand marshal of the Plattsmouth Harvest Festival Grand Parade. She beamed on stage as PHF volunteers Terry Little and Deb Null presented her with a plaque that recognized her contributions to the Cass County area. The presentation took place on the festival’s grand stage several minutes before the parade kicked off.
“I’m very honored,” Snell told Little and Null. “This is very nice of you.”
Snell taught approximately 5,000 students about the sport of bowling for more than 30 years. She founded the Cass County Young American Bowling Alliance and served as the group’s secretary until 2007. She began serving in leadership capacities in local junior bowling associations in 1975 and maintained her involvement with those programs for 32 years.
Snell served as a board member, director and committee chairperson of the Greater Omaha Junior Bowling Association. She later became Omaha district director of the Nebraska State Young American Bowling Alliance.
Snell and her husband Neal owned and operated Li-Mi-Rick Lanes in Plattsmouth for 27 years. She organized and coordinated all of the center’s youth and adult leagues. She also began the area’s first bowling league for children in 1976.
Snell was inducted into the Nebraska Young American Bowling Alliance wing of the Nebraska State Bowling Hall of Fame in 2006. She was inducted into the Omaha Bowling Hall of Fame in 2011.
Snell was active in many other organizations around the area. She served as a 4-H leader for nine years and helped with youth fellowship activities at both First United Methodist Church in Plattsmouth and Mynard United Methodist Church. She has volunteered with the Awana program at Living Water Church in Plattsmouth for the past ten years.
Many of Snell’s children and grandchildren were at Saturday’s presentation ceremony. They watched her ride in a car driven by Kirk Sunderman during the parade. Snell taught Sunderman in youth bowling clinics for many years.