PLATTSMOUTH - Nebraska Secretary of State John Gale announced on Thursday that the final list of candidates for offices across the state has been reviewed and certified by his office.
“My office has finalized the certification of candidates that file with the State of Nebraska,” Gale said in an office press release. “This certification is a vital part of the process and ensures that candidate names and party affiliations are listed correctly, among other details.”
According to the final list, three people are running for U.S. senator:
Republican incumbent Deb Fischer of Valentine, Democrat Jane Raybould of Lincoln, and Libertarian Jim Schultz of Lincoln.
Two candidates are running for the U.S. House of Representatives District 1 seat that includes Cass County:
Republican incumbent Jeff Fortenberry of Lincoln and Democrat Jessica McClure of Lincoln.
The candidates for governor and lieutenant governor are:
Republican incumbents Pete Ricketts and Mike Foley, and Democrats Bob Krist and Lynne M. Walz.
The candidates for the Nebraska Legislature District 2 seat that includes Cass County are:
Incumbent Robert Clements of Elmwood and Susan D. Lorence of Plattsmouth.
For the District 5 seat on the State Board of Education, the candidates are:
Patricia H. Timm of Beatrice and Maris Bentley of Plattsmouth.
The candidate for the District 2 seat on the Southeast Community College Board of Governors is Keith Hammons of Weeping Water.
To view the complete list of statewide candidates to the secretary of state’s website - http://www.sos.ne.gov/elec/2018/elections.html