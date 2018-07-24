PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth Entertainment Plaza will be “hopping” Friday night during the Taste of Brews event.
Plattsmouth Chamber of Commerce and Nebraska Hop Yards are co-sponsoring the Taste of Brews, which will run from 6-11 p.m. in downtown Plattsmouth. The event will feature a live band, food trucks and craft beers from a dozen area breweries.
Main Street will be closed from 3rd to 5th Streets beginning at 3 p.m. Friday for the event. It will remain closed until midnight. There will also be traffic barricades on both sides of Main Street on North 4th Street during that timeframe.
Plattsmouth Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Cindy Cruse wrote in her application letter to city officials that she is anticipating a crowd of approximately 1,500 people.
The event will feature a number of breweries from across eastern Nebraska. The list of scheduled participants includes Brickway Brewery and Distillery, Empyrean Brewing Company, Farnam House Brewing Company, Infusion Brewing Company, Keg Creek Brewing Company, Kinkaider Brewing Company, Kros Strain Brewing, Lazy Horse Brewing, Nebraska Brewing Company, Scriptown Brewing Company, Thunderhead Brewing Company, Vis Major Brewing and Soaring Wings Vineyard and Brewery.
DC’s Waterhole will be present to serve food and offer other beverages to patrons. An assortment of food trucks will also be parked along Main Street.
Visitors will be able to purchase tickets for craft beer at Plattsmouth Entertainment Plaza. Cash or credit/debit cards will be used as forms of payment for food and other types of drinks.
Pat O and The Show will provide live music on the Plattsmouth Entertainment Plaza stage. The band has performed in the Omaha area for the past 15 years.
This will be the second large event to take place on Plattsmouth Main Street in the past two months. The Plattsmouth Food Truck Wars drew an estimated 4,000 people in late June.