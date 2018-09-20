LINCOLN – Nebraska Sec. of State John Gale is encourages Nebraska citizens to make voter registration a high priority task during September and October.
In fact, next Tuesday, September 25, is National Voter Registration Day as adopted by the National Association of Secretaries of State. However, citizens have until 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 26 for in-person registration, or Friday, Oct. 19 for the postmark deadline for mailed-in registrations, as well as for online, Department of Motor Vehicles, and other agencies, including deputy registrars. While Nebraska has an excellent record for voter registrations, there is always a gap of 10 to 15% of citizens who don’t get properly registered, according to Gale.
· To register, you need only be a citizen of the United States and be at least 18 years of age on or before the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November.
· Updating registration information is important for anyone who has moved, changed their name or had their voting rights restored since the last election.