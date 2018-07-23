PLATTSMOUTH – A Cass County woman admitted Monday morning that she had stored more than one pound of marijuana in a safe inside her house.
Heather R. Ball, 34, pled no contest to one Class IV felony charge of possession of marijuana-more than one pound in Cass County District Court. The state agreed to reduce its original charge of possession of a firearm with a Class IIA felony conviction in exchange for the plea.
Ball was arrested in late January at her home near the intersection of 190th Street and Havelock Avenue northwest of Eagle. Nebraska state probation officials went to her house for a routine visit and discovered drug paraphernalia there. They called Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies to the scene to conduct a thorough search of the property.
Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde told the court authorities discovered a metal safe that belonged to a man who was inside the residence at the time. Deputies found five packages of marijuana inside the safe. The total weight of marijuana was 1.8 pounds. Fedde said Ball admitted to deputies that she owned the marijuana.
Ball remains free on bond. She will take part in a sentencing hearing Sept. 10.