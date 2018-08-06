PLATTSMOUTH – A Wisconsin woman will be required to repay more than $14,000 to a Greenwood antiques store as part of a lengthy probation term.
Teena M. Hill, 32, appeared in Cass County District Court Monday morning for sentencing on a Class IV felony charge of issuing bad check-$1,500 to $5,000. Hill accepted a plea bargain with prosecutors in late June. The state agreed to reduce its original charge of issuing bad check-more than $5,000 in exchange for her plea.
Hill visited Platte Valley Antique Mall in Greenwood June 1, 2017. Deputy County Attorney Steven Sunde said Hill purchased several expensive items during her trip to the business. She gave store employees a check for $14,238 and left with the merchandise. Store employees attempted to cash the check but Hill’s checking account had insufficient funds.
Sunde told the court convicted felon Aubrey Trail had taken part in the theft with Hill. Trail, who is accused of killing Lincoln resident Sydney Loofe last year, had falsely introduced Hill as his sister at the antiques mall. Sunde said the victims had “experienced a lot of fear and anxiety” when they learned about the details of the case.
“I’d like to emphasize to the court that this was no small crime,” Sunde said.
Sunde said Hill’s first notation on her criminal history came in 2007 when she failed to return rental property. He said she had also been charged with marijuana possession in 2007 and distribution of a controlled substance near a school in 2009.
Sunde said the sole reason he was recommending probation was to allow Hill to repay the entire $14,238 amount to Platte Valley Antique Mall. He said the state would keep a close eye on Hill’s payment schedule. He said he would not hesitate to ask the court to change Hill’s probation status if she failed to pay her restitution.
“If the payments are not made on a regular basis the state will make a motion to revoke probation,” Sunde said.
Defense attorney Julie Bear also asked the court to issue probation. She said Hill had become involved “with some fairly nefarious people” and had not benefited from her association with them. Bear said Hill had been cooperative with law enforcement after the crime and had not tried to sell any of the items she had stolen. Hill spent 26 days in jail after she was arrested for the theft.
Judge Michael Smith agreed with both Sunde and Bear on the sentencing recommendation. He ordered Hill to spend five years on probation. She must pay a minimum of $250 per month in restitution and must repay $14,238 within 60 months. She will also be required to enroll in a cognitive behavior program and abstain from alcohol and drugs.