PLATTSMOUTH – A teenage woman will spend the next year on probation after she was arrested in her car with methamphetamine on Highway 75.
Council Bluffs resident Ciara L. Hebb, 19, appeared in Cass County District Court Monday morning for a sentencing hearing. She pled guilty in July to one Class I misdemeanor charge of attempted possession of controlled substance-methamphetamine.
The former Red Oak resident was arrested Feb. 22 after she and co-defendant Gage Dixon, 20, were involved in a high-speed incident on Highway 75. Residents contacted authorities after they saw Hebb and Dixon acting suspiciously in a vehicle in Beaver Lake. Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Plattsmouth police then learned Hebb and Dixon had traveled to Plattsmouth.
A CCSO deputy saw Hebb and Dixon’s vehicle traveling on the off ramp from Bay Road to Highway 75. The car was traveling at a high rate of speed when it made a turn to go south on the highway.
The deputy stopped the vehicle and arrested both people at the scene. The deputy spotted methamphetamine residue on a white bag that had been left in plain view in the car. Hebb admitted she had been carrying the drug with her in Cass County.
Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde told the court Monday the state was recommending probation because Hebb had a very light criminal history. He said the state hoped probation would give Hebb an opportunity to seek additional treatment for her drug issues.
“She was starting to go down a road that leads to a lot of problems,” Fedde said. “If she continues on that road, it will be much worse for her, so probation is the preferred route for her at this time. Hopefully it helps her have a much better future.”
Defense attorney Julie Bear told the court Hebb had completed an alcohol and drug education class and had been sober since the February incident. She said her client had also learned a great deal from spending two days in Cass County Jail following her arrest.
“That was a very eye-opening experience for her,” Bear said. “It’s one she doesn’t want to repeat.”
Judge Michael Smith ordered Hebb to serve 12 months of probation. She must complete an appropriate decision-making class and attend 12-step meetings during that time. She will also be required to abstain from alcohol and drugs, submit to random tests and searches and attend meetings with probation officials.
Smith said he hoped probation would give Hebb a chance to begin traveling on a positive road in life.
“It’s fortunate you got caught this time,” Smith said. “This was at an early stage, so hopefully you can address your issues now instead of letting them get worse.”