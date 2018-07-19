November 1, 1953—July 11, 2018
Daniel Otto Montgomery age 64 of Plattsmouth, NE passed away on Wednesday, July 11, 2018 at Bellevue Medical Center in Bellevue, NE.
He was born to Lyle Otto and Margaret Jennie (McCoy) Montgomery, along with his twin brother David Gerard Montgomery on November 1, 1953, at Nebraska City, NE and departed this life on July 11, 2018 having attained the age of 64 years, 8 months and 10 days.
He was raised and schooled in Plattsmouth, graduating with the Class of 1972. Dan then attended and graduated from Milford (Southeast Community College) with an associate degree in automotive technology.
Dan worked at Kady’s in Plattsmouth during high school. Then after his formal training, as a mechanic he worked at Vicker’s, in Omaha, NE, and American Meter in Nebraska City, NE.
He met and later married Debra L. Kohrs on July 15, 1978 at Florence Christian Church in Omaha, NE. Dan and Debbie made their home in Plattsmouth and were blessed with two children, Mark and Jayne.
Then Dan Worked at Paul Luchts & Son Body Shop Truck and Heavy Equipment Repair in Omaha, then later Dan worked at Eppley Airfield and Dutch Mill Garage as a mechanic. All this time he and Dave worked part-time with their Dad at Montgomery Auto Parts and Salvage in Plattsmouth. When Dan passed from this life he was working at the salvage yard and the love of his life Debbie was with him.
Dan was a member of the Church of the Holy Spirit and a member of Father Shine Council 1966, Knights of Columbus.
Daniel is survived by his wife Debbie Montgomery, son Mark Montgomery, daughter Jayne Montgomery, two brothers, Lyle J Montgomery and his wife Ellen, Marty Montgomery and his wife Stella, and sister-in-law Bonnie Montgomery, all of Plattsmouth.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents Lyle and Margaret Montgomery and his twin brother David Montgomery.
Visitation for Daniel will be held from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m., Monday, July 16, 2018 at Roby Funeral Home followed by recitation of the Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at the Church of the Holy Spirit, Plattsmouth, NE. His body will lie in state during vigil at the church until his funeral mass at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 17, 2018 with Father Michael Houlihan officiating, vocal music performed by Terry Little and organist Laurie Hajek-Jones. Lector will be Karen Kohrs, pallbearers will be Mick Downey, Jason Halagarda, Jim Halagarda, Ed Pohlmeier, Ray Pohmeier and Mike Montgovery.
Final resting place will be at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Plattsmouth, NE.
Memorials should be directed to Church of the Holy Spirit for masses for the repose of Daniel O. Montgomery.
Services are entrusted to Roby funeral Home, 346 Ave. A, Plattsmouth