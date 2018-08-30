Jean Irene Group
Aug. 26, 1918 – Aug. 15, 2018
Jean Irene Group died Aug. 15, 2018.
Jean was born in Harlan, Iowa, on Aug. 26, 1918.
She was preceded in death by her husband Maurice; parents, Martin and Elsie Jensen; her sister, Adeline; and her brother, Jack.
Jean met her husband Maurice in the summer of 1930. Both played trumpet in the Farmers Union Band, Louisville. They had their first date in 1936, the same year that she started college. Jean graduated “Cum Laude” from Sioux Falls College in South Dakota in 1940. After graduation until they were married, Jean worked first as a book keeper/cashier at the Chevrolet garage in Harlan, Iowa, and then at teaching positions in Beaver Crossing and Norfolk, Nebraska, schools.
Jean and Maurice were married at Immanuel Lutheran Church on Oct. 28, 1945, and moved to the family farm near Louisville in 1950. After raising three children – Steven, Sherry and Rand – Jean went back to teaching. She substituted at many of the schools around Louisville before retiring in 1987.
Jean was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and ladies aid for over 70 years, the Glendale women’s club and the retired teachers association. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Survivors include: son, Steven and wife Susan of San Mateo, California; daughter, Sherry Thrasher and husband Rusty of Omaha; son, Rand and wife Vonda of Louisville; five granddaughters, four great-granddaughters and two great-grandsons.
A memorial service was held Friday, Aug. 24, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Louisville. Interment will be private. Donations to either: Immanuel Lutheran Church, Louisville, “Muddy Paws” Second Chance Rescue of Omaha, or “Little White Dog Rescue,” Omaha.
