June 13, 1960—July 12, 2018
Kelly Ryan Iles age 58 of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, was born on June 13, 1960, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Nebraska City, Nebraska, to Dwight and Mae Yvonne (Richardson) Iles. He passed away on Thursday, July 12, 2018 at the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska.
Kelly was raised and graduated from Plattsmouth High School. He worked for many years for the Lyman Richey Company as a Dredge Operator. He enjoyed time spent with family especially the fishing trips to the Branson and Ogallala areas with his siblings. Aside from fishing, he enjoyed cutting wood, spending time with his brother-in-law Steve working on cars or fixing things in his shop. He developed a special relationship with the people in his neighborhood and could be found helping out with yard work or doing needed repairs. He has been described as a kind soul, with a big heart, good sense of humor and a pinch of orneriness.
Kelly is survived by his brothers and sisters, Lonnie (Marlene) Iles of Plattsmouth, Marvin (Kris) Iles of Glenwood, Iowa, Mary Gerhard of Plattsmouth, Monica (Steve) Kahl of Malvern, Iowa. He is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews and his beloved pet Olivia.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Private family Memorial Services will be held at a later date with burial in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.
Arrangements by Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home, Plattsmouth.