Kirk Caven
July 3, 1948 – Aug. 17, 2018
Kirk M. Caven passed away on Aug. 17, 2018, at Nebraska Medical Center in Bellevue.
Kirk was born on July 3, 1948, in Omaha, the son of Charles R. and Vendla (Wheeler) Caven. He attended school in Omaha and graduated from Omaha Central High School with the class of 1966. He then attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and later the University of Nebraska-Omaha.
He was united in marriage to Katherine M. Graves in July of 1969 and to this union two sons were born.
He later married Jo Ann Snyder on Oct. 14, 1978, in Omaha.
Kirk began his career with GMAC in 1971. He worked at numerous locations over the years including North Platte, the Pine Ridge and Rosebud Reservations and Omaha, when he was promoted to Credit Supervisor. He was later promoted to Sales Manager and moved to Toledo, Ohio. He was later promoted to Leasing Manager for the Northeast Ohio GMAC Division in Cleveland and retired in 2001.
After retirement, Kirk and Jo Ann moved to Knoxville, Tennessee, for 2 ½ years and then back to Omaha. In Omaha, Kirk went back to work for Pacesetter Windows and later Pella Windows where he served as their first Credit Manager. He retired from Pella after seven years. Kirk was a baseball Little League coach for several years and he was a die-hard New York Yankees fan.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 40 years, Jo Ann Caven of Beaver Lake; children, Kelly D. Caven of Deltona, Florida, and Keith M. Caven and wife Michelle Lynn of Deltona; two stepchildren, Shelly Jones and husband Sam of Union and Jon Warden of Lincoln; two grandchildren, Cole and Chloe Caven; four stepgrandchildren, Zachary Jones, Drew (Lindsey) Jones, Josh (Alesha) Jones, Adrian (Jake) Lanum; nine stepgreat-grandchildren, Hunter, Ryder, Alivia, Wade, Emmery, Holden, Reid, Tinsley and Tansy; an aunt, Velma Wheeler of Red Oak, Iowa; numerous cousins and other family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 24, at Gude Mortuary in Nebraska City with Melissa Hofler officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be given to Conestoga Little League Baseball in lieu of flowers.
Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.
Gude Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.