Sept. 2, 1924 – July 27, 2018
Marguerite M. Streeter was born Sept. 2, 1924, in Louisville, Nebraska, to LaRue and Genevieve (Schoeman) Williams. She passed away Friday, July 27, 2018, at Brookstone Meadow in Elkhorn, Nebraska, at the age of 93 years, 10 months, and 25 days.
Marguerite married Richard Streeter on Jan. 14, 1945, in Louisville, Nebraska, and to this union they raised three children: Cheryl, Barbara, and Douglas. She loved life and enjoyed being involved with people of all ages. After her children were in school full time, she started working at Dolans in Louisville, Nebraska, later she worked at Boys Town, then Younkers and finally Tilly’s Clothing Store. She enjoyed working to find the perfect formal wear for her customers.
Marguerite was a member of United Methodist Church, United Methodist Church Women, and was a leader in the church. She enjoyed playing bridge, participating in book clubs, and being a member of the 8 and 40 Club and the Legion Auxiliary. Marguerite shared many fun times with her three lady friends having dinner at Cracker Barrel or shopping at the Dollar Store. She enjoyed watching TV shows especially “Lawrence Welk,” “Dancing with the Stars,” and “Murder She Wrote.”
Marguerite is survived by her children, Cheryl (Bill) Knutson of Louisville, Barbara (Dan) Dennis of Centralia, Missouri, and Douglas (Doralu) Streeter of Papillion, Nebraska; 8 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and 6 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by parents; husband Dick in 1987; great-grandson, Billy Knutson; and sister, Dona (Bob) Brockley.
Celebration of Life was Tuesday, July 31, at First United Methodist Church, Louisville, with burial at Riverview Cemetery at a later time. Memorials are suggested to First United Methodist Church, Louisville.
Condolences may be sent to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com.
