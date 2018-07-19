Norman Eugene Geschke
September 1, 1931—July 13, 2018
Norman Eugene Geschke age 86 of Plattsmouth, NE passed away on Friday, July 13, 2018 at Louisville Care Center.
He was born on September 1, 1931 to Oscar August Herman Geschke and Blanche Alma (Harley) Geschke in Avoca, NE. Norman attended Otoe Public Schools through the 10th grade then attended Plattsmouth High School, graduating with the class of 1950. Norman married Mary Margaret (Thimgan) Geschke on March 31, 1962 at the First Presbyterian Church, Plattsmouth, NE. Norman and Mary made their home in Plattsmouth where they raised their children.
Norman worked briefly for the Union Pacific Railroad after graduation, then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force from 1950 to 1954, serving overseas during the Korean Conflict. Norman returned to Plattsmouth and rejoined the railroad as a crane operator, retiring after 38 years of service.
Norman attended the First Presbyterian Church, was a lifetime member of Lepert-Wolever VFW Post #2543, and a 64 year member of Hugh J. Kerns American Legion Post #56, all of Plattsmouth, NE.
Norman is survived by his wife: Mary Geschke, of Plattsmouth, NE, one son: Kirk Geschke and wife Sherri of Riverview, MI, one daughter: Kelly Hadraba and husband Patrick of Plattsmouth, NE. Four grandchildren: Kalee Corcoran and husband Michael, Jordan Hadraba and wife Elizabeth, Joshua Geschke, and Alyssa Geschke. Two Great Grandchildren: Landyn and Aria Hadraba.
Norman was proceeded in death by his parents Oscar and Blanche Geschke.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 9:00 p.m., with family greeting relatives and friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Roby Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 17, 2018.
A Grave Side Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 18, 2018 at Oak Hill Cemetery, Plattsmouth, NE with Pastor Matthew Coplen officiating. Military rites to be provided by Lepert-Wolever V.F.W. Post #2543 and the Offutt Air Force Base Military Rites Team of Bellevue, NE.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Kalee Corcoran, Alyssa Geschke, Jordan Hadraba, and Joshua Geschke.
The family suggests Memorials to the First Presbyterian Church, Plattsmouth, NE.
Services are entrusted to Roby Funeral Home, 346 Ave. A, Plattsmouth