Oliver R. Shrader
Nov. 12, 2017 – Aug. 30, 2018
Oliver R. Shrader, age 9 months, died Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, surrounded by loving family at his home in Elmwood, Nebraska.
He is survived by mom and dad, Trent and Karen Shrader; his maternal grandparents, Jim and Denise Miner; paternal grandparents, Kurk and Kristyn Shrader; maternal great-grandparents, Elaine and Bart Blair; aunts and uncles, Jim, Liz and Jamee Miner, Brandon and Mikaela Collins; and cousins, Sophie Collins, Hadley Collins, Emersyn Collins, Jamison Miner and Kayden Miner.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Landon Shrader; paternal great-grandparents, Richard and Caroline Meyer and Charles and Colleen Shrader; maternal great-grandparents, James and Betty Miner; maternal great-grandfather, Robert Carey; and uncle, Joseph Miner.
The funeral service was Tuesday, Sept. 4, at the Disciples of Christ Christian Church in Elmwood. Memorials are suggested to the Mommy and Me Swing at the Elmwood Park or to the family’s choice for later designation.
Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home, 113 West ‘D’ St., Elmwood.
Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com.