Raymond Haynie
May 14, 1921 – Aug. 14, 2018
Raymond D. Haynie, age 77, was born May 14, 1921, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Woodrow and Margaret (Richards) Haynie. He died Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, at St. Joseph Villa nursing home, Omaha, at the age of 77 years, and 3 months.
Ray married Katherine Gerdes on May 26, 1962.
Raymond is survived by his daughter, Penny Haynie; granddaughter, Jessica (Casey) Nickolson; and grandson, Clayton and wife Kristina Haynie; six great-grandchildren; brothers, Kenneth James Haynie and Donald “Oscar” Haynie; and sisters, Sue and Linda; along with many nieces, nephews and many friends.
Raymond is preceded in death by his parents; wife Katherine; brothers, Jess “Toby” Haynie, and Billy Lee Haynie; and sister, Marge Ann.
A Celebration of Life service will be Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at 2 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 480 Main St., in Springfield, Nebraska.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, 413 Elm St., Louisville, NE 68037 402-234-3985