Ruth Joan Thompson
1934 – 2018
Ruth “Ruthie” Joan Thompson, age 74, of Plattsmouth passed away Friday, July 13, 2018, at her residence in Plattsmouth.
Ruth was born in Pisgah, Iowa, and moved to Omaha, with her family, when she was one month old, where she was raised and schooled. She was a caregiver for her parents, until they passed away, her Father in 1983 and her Mother in 1990. She then moved to Pine Towers, where she met Bud Thompson. They later, were married in Miami. Oklahoma. Ruth and Bud then made their home at Beaver Lake. After Bud's death in 1994, Ruthie moved to Cassco Arms in Plattsmouth, until the time of her death.
Ruth was a member of Plattsmouth Bible Church.
She is survived by her brother, Jerry Parks, of Omaha, NE, niece, Donna Miller of Colorado Springs, CO, one niece in law, Johnna Parks, of Clinton, Utah, and a great nephew, Ellis Parks.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Orville and Lulu Parks, brother, Terry Parks, husband, Clois Thompson, sister in law, Mary Parks, and nephew, Lawrence Parks.
Visitations will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 18, at Roby Funeral Home, Plattsmouth, NE.
The Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 19, 2018 at Plattsmouth Bible Church, Plattsmouth, NE, Greg Zamora will be officiating, Jan Stuckey will the accompanist.
Pallbearers will be Aaron Anderson, Kaleb Anderson, Tom Catlett, Blaine Shoemaker, Dan Wehrbein, and Greg Zamora.
Ruth's Final resting Place will be, next to her parents, at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Omaha, NE.
Memorials are suggested to Plattsmouth Bible Church, 1601 1st Avenue, Plattsmouth, NE 68048.
Funeral Services are entrusted to Roby Funeral Home, 346 avenue A, Plattsmouth, NE 68048, 402-296-3123, www.robyfuneralhome.com