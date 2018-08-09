Sept. 9, 1952 – July 31, 2018
Stephen Lynn Stastka, age 65, of Lincoln passed away on Tuesday, July 31, 2018, at the Lancaster Rehabilitation Center in Lincoln.
He was born on Sept. 9, 1952, to Edward “Gene” Eugene and Patricia Ann (O’Brien) Stastka in Nebraska City. Steve was raised and schooled in Plattsmouth, and graduated from Plattsmouth High School with the class of 1970. After graduating from high school, he worked in the accounting department at First National Bank of Omaha for three years. Steve moved to Lincoln and he worked in the distribution center at Ace Hardware. Then he worked at Duncan Aviation installing electronics in custom air planes and jets.
In 1978, Steve attended the University of Nebraska at Lincoln and graduated in December of 1981 with a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Automation Engineering. Then Steve began his career with Amoco Oil/BP (British Petroleum). He was accredited with several patents over his career with BP and he held the position of Senior Petroleum Automation Engineer at the time of his retirement in 2013. After he retired, Steve moved to York to be near his brother and family.
Stephen is survived by his three brothers, Michael Stastka and Angie Diaz of Kissimmee, Florida, Mark Stastka and wife Rhonda of York, Ronald Stastka and wife Diane of Fremont, California; two nieces: Tina Janes and husband Brook of Roca, Claire Stastka of Fremont, California; nephew, Andrew Stastka and wife Tiffany of Lincoln; five great-nieces, Addison Stastka, Phoenix Stastka, Teegan Bryson, Jailyn Ritchie, and Brooklyn Janes; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gene and Patricia Stastka.
A private family graveside memorial service will be held at a later date at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Plattsmouth.
Memorials to the Plattsmouth Community Foundation Fund.
Services are entrusted to Roby Funeral Home, 346 Ave. A, Plattsmouth, NE 68048. 402-296-3123, www.robyfuneralhome.com