WEEPING WATER – Horse riders from across the region raced to the Cass County Fairgrounds Friday night for an event full of twists, turns and triumphs.
The Nebraska chapter of the National Barrel Horse Association held its annual barrel horse racing show at the horse arena. Dozens of competitors participated in the event in front of an enthusiastic crowd at the Cass County Fair.
Show organizers placed three barrels in a triangle shape inside the horse arena. Riders had to maneuver their horses around all three barrels during the contest.
Everyone began on the eastern side of the arena and then steered their horses around either the lefthand or righthand barrel first. They moved across the arena to the other barrel at the base of the triangle, and they then flew to the top barrel at the western edge of the course. Riders sped around the final barrel before encouraging their horses to gallop across the arena to the finish line.
Judges kept track of each rider’s time during their runs. A new electronic scoreboard also provided fans with instant analysis of each performance. Many riders were able to complete the race in less than 25 seconds, and several people were able to break the 20-second barrier.
The Cass County Fair event was part of the Nebraska District 9 schedule of the state’s National Barrel Horse Association chapter. District riders have also traveled to contests in Auburn, Pawnee City, Syracuse and Lincoln throughout the spring and summer. The last event on this year’s schedule will take place Aug. 18 at the Johnson County Fair in Tecumseh.