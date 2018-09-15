PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth squared off with three opponents in a familiar setting this week during volleyball matches in the PHS gym.
Syracuse 2, Plattsmouth 0
The Blue Devils began a home triangular Tuesday with a battle against Syracuse. The Rockets rallied past PHS for a 26-24, 25-17 victory.
Chloe Sabatka helped the Blue Devils with seven kills, three aces and a .375 hitting percentage. Rachel Widick collected four kills and Julia Prince registered two kills, two aces and one dig. Alyssa Bock chipped in nine digs and seven serve receptions.
Kaitie Serkiz connected on three kills and added one ace, three digs and eight serve receptions. Lexi Schroeder produced one dig and four serve receptions, Savanna Berger generated three kills and one ace block and Taylor Caba had one kill and seven assists. Alela Heim dished out nine assists for PHS in the match.
Plattsmouth 2, Nebraska City 0
Plattsmouth rebounded with a 25-20, 25-21 victory over the Pioneers in Tuesday night’s final match. The Blue Devils produced a .305 team hitting percentage and knocked kills to spots all over the court. Sabatka spearheaded the offense with nine kills on 16 swings. She also went 12-of-12 serving with one ace.
Serkiz contributed four kills on nine attacks and Berger produced six kills on 15 swings. Heim registered three kills, two digs and eight assists, and Caba ended the evening with 12 assists and one ace. Widick chipped in one kill, one ace and one ace block.
Prince produced two kills, one ace block, one assist and one dig for the Blue Devils. Bock generated 13 digs and six serve receptions, Kennedy Miller posted one kill and Schroeder made two digs and two serve receptions.
Plattsmouth 3, Ralston 0
Plattsmouth dominated the Rams 25-11, 25-6, 25-20 Thursday night. The Blue Devils posted positive marks in team hitting percentage (.319), kills (34), aces (16), ace blocks (4), digs (34), assists (29) and serve receptions (30).
Serkiz highlighted Plattsmouth’s night on offense with 11 kills on 18 swings. She used her leaping ability to post a .556 hitting percentage. Serkiz also made one ace and nine serve receptions.
Heim dished out 18 assists and paced Plattsmouth’s serving attack with seven aces. She went 32-of-34 from the stripe and added six digs on defense. Berger pounded nine kills on 15 attacks for a .533 hitting percentage, and Prince carded four aces, three kills, one ace block, one dig and one assist.
Bock generated 16 digs, 14 serve receptions and one assist, and Sabatka finished the match with four kills, two aces, two ace blocks and five digs. Caba distributed eight assists and knocked home two aces, and Widick tallied three kills, one dig and one serve reception. Schroeder made one dig and Rylee Hellbusch posted one dig and one assist.