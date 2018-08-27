PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth athletes penned a successful opening sentence to their 2018 volleyball campaign Saturday with a pair of victories on their home court.
The Blue Devils earned third place in the Plattsmouth Invite. PHS defeated Arlington and Nebraska City and fell to Seward during the day. The Blue Devils captured one of the best finishes in the home tournament in program history.
PHS head coach Marla Smith said the Blue Devils were focused on winning their opening match of the morning. In addition to creating momentum for the rest of the day, it also allowed the team to move to the championship bracket. Matches in that bracket took place in the PHS main gym, while contests in the consolation bracket happened in the auxiliary gym.
“The girls had a goal coming into this tournament of staying in the main gym,” Smith said. “They didn’t want to have to play in the auxiliary gym, because they knew that meant they would have lost the first match. They achieved that goal today, which was a really big deal for them. To be able to finish third in our own tournament is a major step forward. I’m very pleased.”
Smith said she was also happy with the composure the Blue Devils showed during the tournament. The team held off rally attempts from both Arlington and Nebraska City and battled against a Seward squad ranked fifth in Class B.
“I thought the girls responded really well when the other team got a couple of points in a row,” Smith said. “They didn’t fold under that pressure at all. They came together and made good plays so the other teams didn’t get more than two or three points at a time. That was a really good sign of the mental toughness they have.”
Plattsmouth 2, Arlington 0
Plattsmouth kept its offense in top gear throughout its 25-18, 25-16 victory over the Eagles. PHS posted a .267 hitting percentage and made 27 kills in the first-round match. The team collected 21 assists and remained in system for most of the contest.
Kaitie Serkiz generated six kills, two aces, two digs and seven serve receptions for Plattsmouth. Alela Heim went 14-of-14 from the service line and added five kills and ten assists, and Chloe Sabatka tallied five kills, two digs and four serve receptions.
Alyssa Bock made five digs, 16 serve receptions and two assists, and Rachel Widick and Savanna Berger each ended the match with three kills. Julia Prince produced four kills, Taylor Caba generated seven assists and two aces and Lexi Schroeder made three serve receptions.
Seward 2, Plattsmouth 0
Seward used attacks from a pair of seniors to stop Plattsmouth 25-10, 25-14 in the championship semifinals. Rebekah Klenke knocked home 13 kills on 20 swings and Camryn Opfer had six kills on 14 attempts.
Sabatka ended the match with three kills, five digs and nine serve receptions for Plattsmouth. Bock made 11 digs and 16 serve receptions and Serkiz tallied three kills, one ace and five digs. Prince chipped in two kills and one ace block at the net.
Widick ended the match with two kills and one dig and Heim and Rylee Hellbusch each made six assists. Heim added one kill, two digs and three serve receptions. Berger collected two kills, Caba made two digs and Schroeder had two serve receptions.
Plattsmouth 2, Nebraska City 0
Plattsmouth captured third place with a 25-17, 25-20 triumph over the Pioneers. PHS opened game one with a 10-4 run and expanded the gap to 19-11. Serkiz and Berger combined for seven kills in the opening game.
Nebraska City fought back from an early deficit to get within 13-11 in game two. Plattsmouth then went to work on offense. Kills from Heim, Berger and Widick and an ace by Prince swelled the lead to 18-13. Prince then hit a pair of kills down the stretch to seal the victory.
Berger led PHS at the net with seven kills and two ace blocks. Serkiz smashed five kills and went 10-of-11 serving with two aces, and Bock anchored the back row with seven digs and 15 serve receptions.
Widick collected four kills and Prince had three kills, one ace, three digs and one serve reception. Heim made 11 assists, two kills, one ace and six digs, and Hellbusch finished the match with nine assists and four digs.
Sabatka produced three kills, two digs and six serve receptions for Plattsmouth. Schroeder added two serve receptions and one dig in her time on the court.
Plattsmouth Invite Results
First Round
Nebraska City def. Ralston 27-25, 20-25, 25-20
Norris def. Platteview 25-16, 25-19
Plattsmouth def. Arlington 25-18, 25-16
Seward def. Raymond Central 25-10, 25-12
Championship Bracket
Semifinals: Seward def. Plattsmouth 25-10, 25-14
Semifinals: Norris def. Nebraska City 25-16, 25-19
Third Place: Plattsmouth def. Nebraska City 25-17, 25-10
First Place: Norris def. Seward 25-14, 25-16
Consolation Bracket
Semifinals: Platteview def. Ralston 25-17, 25-12
Semifinals: Raymond Central def. Arlington 25-18, 25-18
Seventh Place: Arlington def. Ralston 17-25, 25-16, 25-18
Fifth Place: Platteview def. Raymond Central 25-12, 25-17