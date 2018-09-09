OMAHA – Plattsmouth athletes deciphered a winning softball code Saturday with a pair of victories at an Omaha tournament.
The Blue Devils earned third place in the Omaha Mercy Invite at Dill Softball Complex. Plattsmouth defeated South Sioux City and Platteview and fell to Bishop Neumann in the event.
PHS (6-7) finished in the top three spots of a tournament for the second time this season. The Blue Devils claimed second place in the Syracuse Invite in late August.
Plattsmouth 12, South Sioux City 0
The Blue Devils opened the tournament with a three-inning victory over the Cardinals. Plattsmouth crushed 11 hits in the game and scored 11 times in the first two frames. The team created a mercy-rule situation with a solo run in the third.
Alyx Curran-Lewis delivered two hits and three runs batted in for Plattsmouth. Emily Mitchell had two hits and two RBI and Sydni Haugaard drove in one run. Paige Druskis tossed the shutout in the circle. She had three strikeouts and limited SSC to two hits.
South Sioux City 000 – 0 2 3
Plattsmouth 471 – 12 11 1
Bishop Neumann 8, Plattsmouth 0
Bishop Neumann pitcher Hadley Chvatal stymied Plattsmouth’s offense throughout five innings of work in the semifinals. Chvatal let her defense gobble up multiple grounders and flyouts. She limited Plattsmouth to three hits.
Haugaard collected a pair of hits for the Blue Devils. Taylor Stuhr and Katie Ohnoutka each had two hits for Bishop Neumann.
Plattsmouth 000 00 – 0 3 1
Bishop Neumann 100 34 – 8 9 0
Plattsmouth 14, Platteview 4
The Blue Devils stepped on the scoring accelerator in the opening moments of the third-place game. Plattsmouth crossed the plate six times in the first inning and copied the feat in the second inning. PHS added a pair of runs in the fourth against the Trojans.
Haylee Heim generated three hits for Plattsmouth and Mitchell had two hits and three RBI. Druskis collected two hits and Curran-Lewis and Adyson Blecke each had two RBI. Heim and Makayla Cook combined on the pitching victory.
Plattsmouth will continue its season this week with multiple games. PHS will host Nebraska City at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday for a rivalry matchup. The team will then travel to Auburn Thursday for a double dual. Plattsmouth will play Falls City at 4:30 p.m. and Auburn at 6 p.m. Auburn and Platteview will play in the other 4:30 p.m. game, and Falls City and Platteview will compete in the other 6 p.m. contest.
Plattsmouth 660 2 – 14 15 2
Platteview 400 0 – 4 4 1