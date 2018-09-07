PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth golfers welcomed athletes from across the state to their home course Thursday during action at the Plattsmouth Invite.
The Blue Devils earned eighth place with a team score of 488 in the 18-hole tournament. Squads from across the eastern half of Nebraska traveled to Bay Hills for the annual event.
Emma Wagner guided Plattsmouth with a ninth-place round of 108. She improved her score from the 2017 Plattsmouth Invite by nine strokes. Riley Sedlak (120) bettered her mark from 2017 by three strokes, and Zoe Johnson carded one of the top scores of her career with a 128. Brenda Nelson (132) and Julia Seyler (133) both helped the Blue Devils during the day.
Blair and Waverly battled for the team title throughout the tournament. A playoff became necessary after both schools finished with totals of 431. Blair earned the championship by winning the first playoff hole over the Vikings.
Blair’s Torrie Loudner ran away with individual medalist honors with a 92. Wahoo’s Shelby Griego finished second with a 101, and Bennington’s Claire Thompson and Waverly’s Sierra Sander tied for third with scores of 103.
Team Results
Blair 431 (won first hole of playoff), Waverly 431, Gretna 446, Nebraska City 449, Bennington 461, Syracuse 474, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 478, Plattsmouth 488, Auburn 508, Omaha Roncalli 531, Bellevue East 549, Platteview 554, Wahoo no team score
Top Ten Results
1) Torrie Loudner (BLA) 47-45 92, 2) Shelby Griego (WAH) 51-50 101, T3) Claire Thompson (BEN) 52-51 103, T3) Sierra Sander (WAV) 56-47 103, T5) Claire Westerholt (WAV) 49-55 104, T5) Chloe Serfass (GRT) 50-54 104, 7) Brynn Bohlen (NCY) 53-52 105, 8) Kacy Jones (AUB) 54-53 107, 9) Emma Wagner (PLT) 52-56 108, 10) Rachel Parks (BLA) 54-55 109
Plattsmouth Results
Emma Wagner 52-56 108, Riley Sedlak 61-59 120, Brenda Nelson 64-68 132, Zoe Johnson 65-63 128, Julia Seyler 67-66 133.