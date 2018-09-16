LINCOLN – Plattsmouth cross country athletes produced five-kilometer times Friday during a trip to the Ken Adkisson Vikes Invite.
The Blue Devils traversed trails at Pioneers Park in Lincoln during the Waverly-sponsored meet. The Plattsmouth boys tied Norris for fourth place with 72 points. The PHS girls finished eighth in their race with 132 points.
Stockton Graham (4th, 17:51.86) and Kaleb Wooten (12th, 18:44.88) each earned medals for the Plattsmouth boys. Graham cut his time from last year’s Waverly meet by 28 seconds and Wooten improved by 38 seconds. Ethan Warrick, Sam Campin and Patrick Dovenbarger all compiled varsity times for the team.
Madison Nelson led the PHS girls with a 31st-place mark of 26:09.70. Sophia Wehrbein, Ava LaSure, Cheyanne Barnard, McKenzie Mott and Wynter Hansen added varsity times for Plattsmouth.
The Blue Devils will resume their season Tuesday in the Omaha Creighton Prep Invite. Action is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. at Boys Town.
Girls Team Results
Elkhorn 13, Norris 32, Beatrice 67, Ralston 68, York 74, Waverly 103, Crete 108, Plattsmouth 132, Syracuse no team score
Top 15 Results
1) Grace Lamski (ELK) 20:51.01, 2) Samantha Palermo (NOR) 21:07.22, 3) Hannah Pollan (ELK) 21:30.24, 4) Maddie Yardley (ELK) 21:47.14, 5) Abby Metschke (ELK) 22:08.65, 6) Taylor Grasz (ELK) 22:15.46, 7) Hannah Susie (NOR) 22:38.45, 8) Ellie Wilkinson (SYR) 22:44.82, 9) Jayden Harrington (RAL) 22:45.16, 10) Alex Danson (WAV) 23:00.61, 11) Shianne Philipp (YRK) 23:13.84, 12) Libby Gourlay (NOR) 23:15.79, 13) Maya Hutzler (NOR) 23:20.92, 14) Libby Valerio-Boster (RAL) 23:42.20, 15) Hannah DeHart (YRK) 23:55.40
Plattsmouth Varsity Results
Madison Nelson 26:09.70 (31st), Sophia Wehrbein 26:30.74 (33rd), Ava LaSure 27:00.85 (36th), Cheyanne Barnard 29:04.89 (41st), McKenzie Mott 29:51.11 (43rd), Wynter Hansen 30:59.81 (48th)
Plattsmouth Junior Varsity Results
Kaleigh Brodersen 29:29.65 (21st), Felicity Cronin 33:13.13 (39th), Mikelle Mott 37:03.64 (54th)
Boys Team Results
Omaha Bryan 56, Ralston 60, Elkhorn Mount Michael 66, Norris 72, Plattsmouth 72, Elkhorn 80, York 81, Crete 114, Waverly 140, Beatrice 158, Syracuse no team score
Top 15 Results
1) Nagmeldin Abdalla (BRY) 17:28.47, 2) Zachary VanBrocklin (NOR) 17:44.76, 3) Jacob Basilevac (ELK) 17:50.94, 4) Stockton Graham (PLT) 17:51.86, 5) Noble Valerio-Boster (RAL) 18:02.86, 6) Conrad Schroeder (WAV) 18:20.57, 7) Zachary Pittman (NOR) 18:21.67, 8) Dean Erdkamp (YRK) 18:31.71, 9) Luke Coltvet (ELK) 18:34.97, 10) Jacob Gathje (EMM) 18:38.57, 11) Ethan Sanner (YRK) 18:43.99, 12) Kaleb Wooten (PLT) 18:44.88, 13) Derrick Buggi (BRY) 18:46.49, 14) Thredrice Jones (RAL) 18:47.99, 15) Ames Andelt (CRT) 19:02.14
Plattsmouth Varsity Results
Stockton Graham 17:51.86 (4th), Kaleb Wooten 18:44.88 (12th), Ethan Warrick 19:42.13 (27th), Sam Campin 19:46.26 (29th), Patrick Dovenbarger 20:09.85 (33rd)
Plattsmouth Junior Varsity Results
Shawn McKinley 19:52.16 (3rd), Hunter Smith 20:06.11 (4th), Caleb Davis 20:46.48 (12th), Jacob Zitek 21:37.85 (24th), Darek Reicks 25:09.63 (96th), Cael Nielsen 28:28.96 (133rd)