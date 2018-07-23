OMAHA – The Plattsmouth Seniors came close to writing a storybook comeback against Fort Calhoun Saturday afternoon.
The Pioneers avoided that script by stopping the Blue Devils in the game’s final innings.
Sixth-seeded Fort Calhoun defeated seventh-seeded Plattsmouth 15-8 in the Class B Area 3 Senior Legion Tournament. The teams battled in the elimination bracket of the baseball tournament at Omaha Roncalli’s diamond. The Blue Devils finished their summer season 9-18.
Fort Calhoun captured all of the game’s momentum early in the contest. The team used four hits and five Plattsmouth errors to build a 7-0 lead after two innings. Fort Calhoun increased the gap to 14-0 in the third inning. The frame included a ground-rule double to center and a run-scoring double to left.
Plattsmouth chipped away at the lead in the bottom of the third. Dylan Mayfield drew a one-out walk and moved to second on Connor Pohlmeier’s single. Both Blue Devils then flew home on Josh Aho’s single to center.
The team chewed off more of the deficit in the fourth inning. Plattsmouth sent 12 batters to the plate and scored six runs in the stanza. Aaronn Aho, Adam Eggert, Kirkland Haswell, Mayfield, Pohlmeier and Austin Hicks all touched home plate. Mayfield and Josh Aho each had two-run singles to make the score 14-8.
Fort Calhoun scored once in the fifth to create a 15-8 margin. The team then used its fieldwork to quiet Plattsmouth’s offense the rest of the way. The Pioneers worked around a leadoff walk in the fifth and ended the sixth inning with a 4-6-3 double play. The team retired the Blue Devils in order in the seventh.
Josh Aho guided Plattsmouth’s offense with three singles and four runs batted in. Mayfield walked twice, singled once, scored twice and had two RBI, and Pohlmeier collected two singles and two runs.
Nathan Konkler tallied one single and one walk, Aaronn Aho walked twice and scored once and Eggert had one single and one run. Draven Ray and Alijah Dillon each walked once and Haswell and Hicks each scored once. Jack Glup reached base once on a walk and once on an error for Plattsmouth.
Fort Calhoun 527 010 0 – 15 11 1
Plattsmouth 002 600 0 – 8 8 7