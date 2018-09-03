PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth boys finished near the top of the pack in their first cross country meet of the 2018 season.
The Blue Devils captured third place in the Plattsmouth Invite at Rhylander Park. PHS produced 72 points in Thursday’s varsity race to earn bronze medals. Omaha Skutt (21 points) and Gretna (43) finished first and second. Plattsmouth edged Elkhorn by five points in team standings.
Stockton Graham guided Plattsmouth’s scoring attack with a sixth-place time of 17:49.70. Graham earned a medal at the season-opening meet for the second straight year. He finished 11th in the 2017 race.
C.J. Wiseman and Kaleb Wooten both finished in the top 25 for Plattsmouth. Ethan Warrick, Patrick Dovenbarger and Hunter Smith all helped the Blue Devils reach the third-place team spot.
Omaha Skutt sophomore Ryan Zavadil claimed medalist honors in 17:02.10. South Sioux City senior Zekariya Abdela (17:14.70) and Gretna junior Kellen McGlauglin (17:16.60) finished second and third.
Plattsmouth will resume its season Sept. 6 at the Wahoo Invite. Action is scheduled to begin at 4:15 p.m. at Wahoo High School.
Team Results
Omaha Skutt 21, Gretna 43, Plattsmouth 72, Elkhorn 77, Elkhorn Mount Michael 84, Blair 98, South Sioux City 98, Fort Calhoun 103, Auburn 165
Top 15 Results
1) Ryan Zavadil (SKT) 17:02.10, 2) Zekariya Abdela (SSC) 17:14.70, 3) Kellen McGlauglin (GRT) 17:16.60, 4) Blake Manternach (SKT) 17:20.30, 5) Colby Erdcamp (GRT) 17:42.60, 6) Stockton Graham (PLT) 17:49.70, 7) Patrick Hoody (SKT) 17:50.20, 8) Kody Smallfoot (ELK) 17:59.80, 9) Ian Fuelberth (SKT) 18:01.50, 10) Ben Randall (GRT) 18:04.10, 11) Cole Mingo (SKT) 18:07.10, 12) Jake Haggar (FTC) 18:14.50, 13) Jacob Rupp (BLA) 18:14.60, 14) Ben Haggar (FTC) 18:30.80, 15) Luke Coltvet (ELK) 18:47.00
Plattsmouth Varsity Results
Stockton Graham 17:49.70 (6th), C.J. Wiseman 18:47.10 (16th), Kaleb Wooten 19:05.10 (23rd), Ethan Warrick 19:10.00 (27th), Patrick Dovenbarger 19:49.30 (35th), Hunter Smith 20:48.60 (42nd)
Plattsmouth Junior Varsity Results
Sam Campin 20:00.30 (15th), Shawn McKinley 20:05.50 (16th), Caleb Davis 20:13.30 (18th), Jacob Zitek 21:42.20 (38th), Caleb Weaver 24:01.60 (97th), Cael Nielsen 24:22.40 (104th)