LINCOLN – Plattsmouth golfers battled teams from across the area Monday during action at the Waverly Invite.
Athletes traveled to Crooked Creek Golf Club in Lincoln for the 18-hole tournament. Plattsmouth captured seventh place in team standings with a score of 478. Waverly (400) and Lincoln Christian (415) finished first and second in the team race.
Lincoln Christian’s Taylor Van Ostrand continued her solid start to the season with a first-place round of 91. She also collected medalist honors at the Syracuse Invite last week.
Emma Wagner and Riley Sedlak both earned medals for Plattsmouth. Wagner fired a score of 106 and Sedlak tied her personal-best total with a 110. Brenda Nelson (124) also produced a personal-best round for the Blue Devils.
Plattsmouth will resume the season Aug. 30 with a 3:30 p.m. dual against Bennington. The schools will play at Stone Creek Golf Course.
Team Results
Waverly 400, Lincoln Christian 415, Omaha Gross 434, Lincoln Lutheran 449, Waverly JV 456, Bennington 466, Plattsmouth 478, Omaha Concordia 516
Plattsmouth Results
Emma Wagner 56-50 106, Riley Sedlak 54-56 110, Zoe Johnson 68-70 138, Brenda Nelson 58-66 124, Emily Martin 86-83 169. Team score 478.