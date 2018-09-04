PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth’s defense bottled up Beatrice Friday night with solid tackling from all spots of the field.
The Blue Devils secured a 17-7 victory with effective defense against the Orangemen. Plattsmouth limited Beatrice to 39 passing and 86 rushing yards and grabbed a pair of interceptions in the game. Sixteen PHS players made either solo or assisted tackles against Beatrice.
The Orangemen (0-2) captured the early momentum when Andrew Mahoney sprinted 43 yards for a touchdown in the opening quarter. Plattsmouth responded with a 17-yard touchdown run by Connor Pohlmeier later in the first period. Dylan Mayfield put the team ahead with a 38-yard field goal just before halftime.
Plattsmouth (1-1) created additional room on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter. Pohlmeier capped a drive with a touchdown run from the 5-yard line. The team’s defense made that margin hold up with a shutout in the second half.
Aaronn Aho helped Plattsmouth’s defense with two solo and six assisted tackles. Trevor Nielsen produced one solo and seven assisted tackles and Hunter Adkins and Sam West each made five assisted stops. Jayden Wooten tallied two solo tackles and Dylan Hinton, Stacy Koile, Nathan Konkler, Devin Pfeifer, Wynstyn Martin-Morrison and Tim Prokupek all had one solo tackle.
Martin-Morrison and Prokupek each made one tackle for loss in the game. Tucker Anderson and Mayfield each registered one interception and Mayfield knocked away two other pass attempts. Hinton made two pass deflections and Anderson and West each had one pass deflection.
Pohlmeier ended the evening with 168 rushing yards on 31 carries. Wooten gained 53 yards on eight touches, Anderson posted 35 yards on 16 carries and Adam Eggert tallied 24 yards on two attempts. Martin-Morrison added 23 rushing yards on four carries. PHS ended the game with 303 rushing yards and averaged 5.0 yards per carry.
Anderson completed two passes for 20 yards. Martin-Morrison hauled in one 15-yard reception and Caleb Laney made one catch for five yards.
Plattsmouth will travel to Crete (1-1) Sept. 7 for the third game of the season. The teams are scheduled to play at 7 p.m. at Doane University.
Beatrice 7 0 0 0 – 7
Plattsmouth 7 3 0 7 – 17
Scoring Summary
1st Quarter
B – Mahoney 43 run (kick good)
P – Pohlmeier 17 run (Mayfield kick)
2nd Quarter
P – Mayfield 38 field goal
4th Quarter
P – Pohlmeier 5 run (Mayfield kick)